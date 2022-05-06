Investigators Continue to Search for DeShawn McCormick in Nine Year Old Missing Person Case





On Thursday, investigators with APD revealed that they, the FBI, AST, and NCMEC continue to investigate and search for clues in a missing child investigation that was initiated nine years ago.

It was on February 10th, 2014 that then six-year-old DaShawn McCormick’s mother, Jasmine McCormick reported her son missing to Anchorage police.

Her son’s father, Floyd L. Lee gained custody of DeShawn.

Shortly after Jasmine had returned to the lower 48 in the Spring of 2013 following a visit, Lee and his girlfriend, Mary Transki, were arrested by the FBI in an investment fraud scheme. At that time, authorities were not aware that DeShawn was missing and only knew of Transki’s two children living with them at the time of their arrest.

Upon hearing of Lee’s and Transki’s arrest, Jasmine traveled back to Alaska and filed for custody of DeShawn which was granted in December of 2013. But, authorities could not locate DeShawn to turn him over to his mother.

Interviews with family members and associates were carried out but none bore fruit in locating him.

APD says, “To provide information regarding this case, please contact Detective Cordie at 907-786-8679. To remain anonymous, you may provide an online tip at www.AnchorageCrimeStoppers.com





