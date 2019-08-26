Investigators Seeking Witnesses to Fairbanks Farmer’s Loop Road Rage Incident

Alaska State Troopers are investigating a road rage incident on Farmer’s Loop in Fairbanks and are seeking additional information in reference to the case that occurred on Sunday evening.

AST received a call reporting the incident taking place in Fairbanks at 9:14 pm as it was taking place and responded to the area.

After the response troopers opened an initial investigation and spoke with the victims. They found that 22-year-old Mustafa Saleh, of Fairbanks, in a gray Chevy pickup repeatedly tried to ram and run off the road the occupants of a black Subaru.

Even after the three victims attempted to escape Saleh, he followed and continued his efforts to ram them putting them “in fear of physical injury,” troopers reported.







Saleh was contacted and placed under arrest on charges of Assault III x3, Reckless Driving, and Leaving the Scene off an Accident.

Saleh was remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center with no bail set.

Troopers are seeking information from witnesses and other motorists who were forced to take evasive action to avoid being hit. They are urged to call Trooper LeMay at the Fairbanks Post at 907-451-5100.