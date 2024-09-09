Israeli Forces Reportedly Kill US Human Rights Activist With ‘Deliberate Shot to the Head’





“A soldier fired directly at the protestors, hitting the American activist in the head from behind,” said one eyewitness.

One journalist said that “devastating levels of impunity” were on display in the West Bank on Friday as Israeli forces reportedly shot a 26-year-old American human rights advocate, Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, in the head, killing her as she protested the expansion of illegal settlements.

AJ+, Al Jazeera‘s digitial platform, reported that according to eyewitness accounts, Eygi was killed by a “deliberate shot to the head.”

Eygi, who had dual citizenship in the U.S. and Turkey, was taking part in a campaign to protect Palestinian farmers from violence by Israeli settlers, 700,000 of whom live in illegal settlements erected over the last five decades in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Israel rejects the position of the United Nations’ highest court that the settlements violate international law, and the U.S. has continued to be the largest funder of the Israeli military despite thousands of deadly attacks by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and settlers on Palestinians—and activists trying to protect them—in the West Bank.

The protest where Eygi was killed was in the town of Beita, near the settlement of Evyatar, which was authorized by Israel last year.

“Just as the prayers were finishing, the Israeli military started firing tear gas and stun grenades towards the protestors,” Hisham Dweikat, a resident of Beita, toldCNN. “As people were running away, live fire was shot and a soldier fired directly at the protestors, hitting the American activist in the head from behind and falling to the ground.”

Suhauna Hussain, a reporter for the Los Angeles Times, said on X that Eygi lived in the Seattle area and had recently graduated from the University of Washington.

Israel has intensified attacks on the West Bank in recent months, despite the government’s claim that it is targeting Hamas, which operates in Gaza, in the current conflict that began last October.

On Friday, Israeli forces withdrew from the city of Jenin and its refugee camp after a 10-day operation that killed at least 36 Palestinians, including children. The U.N. warned Israel was using “lethal war-like tactics” this week as the IDF destroyed civilian infrastructure and carried out drone strikes in Jenin.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the Biden administration was “aware of the tragic death of an American citizen” in the West Bank and that officials were “urgently gathering more information.”

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), the only Palestinian American member of Congress, demanded that the State Department clarify how eyewitnesses and Palestinian media have characterized Eygi’s death.

“How’s they die, Matt?” said Tlaib. “Was it magic? Who or what killed Aysenur? Asking on behalf of Americans who want to know.”

