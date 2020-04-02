It’s Census Day!

on Apr 1, 2020.

 

Dear Alaskans,

It’s Census Day!

The Census determines where billions of dollars in federal funding will be allocated over the next decade, and a complete and accurate count of Alaskans is critical. It has never been easier to take the Census. It can be fully completed online, and it takes only a few minutes to help shape Alaska’s future. The Census only happens once every ten years, and it’s a great way to make sure the people of Alaska are heard in Washington, D.C.

As our nation continues to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, there is no better time to complete the Census and make sure your family is counted. Click here to learn more, and click here to take the 2020 Census.

Happy Census Day, Alaska!

Sincerely,

Don Young
Congressman for All Alaska

