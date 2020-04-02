- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
It’s Census Day!
The Census determines where billions of dollars in federal funding will be allocated over the next decade, and a complete and accurate count of Alaskans is critical. It has never been easier to take the Census. It can be fully completed online, and it takes only a few minutes to help shape Alaska’s future. The Census only happens once every ten years, and it’s a great way to make sure the people of Alaska are heard in Washington, D.C.