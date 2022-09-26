Janelle Rude’s Remains Pulled from her Submerged Cessna by Air Force Rescue Swimmers on Whiskey Lake Sunday





Alaska State Troopers reported that the remains of a pilot on Whiskey Lake was retrieved from her aircraft on Sunday afternoon.

At 3:51 pm on Sunday, wildlife troopers were notified of a crash of a Cessna 180 on Whiskey Lake near Skwentna. The Rescue Coordination Center dispatched an Air Force Rescue Team to the scene. That team would successfully locate the aircraft and the deceased pilot, identified as 67-year-old Janell Rude.

Alaska Wildlife Troopers responded to the scene via the Department of Public Safety’s HELO 3 and together with Air Force Team swimmers would retrieve her remains from the fully submerged Cessna 180.

Janell, an avid outdoors person, spent a lot of time on the lake through the years, she enjoyed fishing, snow machining, and flying.

Details of the crash have not been revealed and the NTSB and FAA have been notified of the incident.

Janelle’s remains have been turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office and her next of kin have been notified.



