January museum programs focus on rodents





Family programs at the University of Alaska Museum of the North will focus on rodents during January.

Families with children ages 5 and under are invited to drop in at Early Explorers on Friday, Jan. 19, from 10 a.m. to noon. Create and discover with hands-on activities in the Creativity Lab, and explore the galleries.

Junior Curators, designed for children 6 and older with an adult, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 20, from 2 to 4 p.m. Drop in anytime to design and test a flying-squirrel glider; see beavers, marmots and other museum specimens; and explore the galleries with a scavenger hunt.

Family Day: Rodents is set for Saturday, Jan. 27, from noon to 4 p.m. Visitors can meet mammalogists, see and touch museum specimens, investigate the importance of rodents to Arctic ecosystems, try an I-Spy hunt in the galleries, and create rodent-themed art. There is no admission fee for children 17 and under on Family Day, thanks to support from TOTE.

These programs are included with admission and are free for members.

For more information about museum events, visit the museum website or call 907-474-7505.

