Jeffrey Jackson Sentenced in Bethel to 15 Years for Sexual Abuse and Sexual Assault





(Bethel, AK) –Tuesday Bethel Superior Court Judge Nathaniel Peters sentenced 57-year-old Jeffrey Jackson of Searcy, Arkansas, to a composite sentence of 30 years with 15 years suspended and 15 years to serve for the crimes of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree and sexual assault in the first degree. This sentencing was a result of a plea agreement, and the conviction relates to long-term sexual abuse and assault occurring between 1993 to 2000.

Jackson’s crimes were first reported to police by the victim in 2017 because he had adopted a child who was approximately the same age the victim was when her abuse began.

Jackson admitted, and Judge Peters found that an aggravating factor for living in the same household and being a member of the same social unit applied to his case, allowing the Judge to go above the presumptive ranges. The victim did not speak at sentencing but relayed prior to the sentencing that she was grateful she did not have to go through a trial and sit in the same room as her abuser and testify. She also said she was glad her delayed report was believed and prosecuted and that she appreciated the work of the State and court in bringing to a conclusion a case that has impacted her life for decades.

The State asked the Court to accept the agreement of the parties, noting the difficulty and mental anguish a trial would have on the victim. The State recognized the severe impact these crimes have already had on the victim’s life, emphasizing that her childhood and innocence were, in essence, stolen from her by a man who was in a position of authority over her and who she was supposed to be able to trust.The State noted that while Jackson made significant admissions in his interview with the Troopers, he consistently shifted the blame toward the victim, stating that he was a good religious man but there was something in her that made him commit acts of sexual abuse.

Jackson spoke at the sentencing hearing and apologized to the victim and to his family. He noted he has made many changes in his life while in custody.

The Court was required to sentence Jackson pursuant to the sentencing ranges that were in place at the time Jackson committed the offenses. The ranges at the time were a presumptive range of no jail time and a maximum of 10 years for the sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree conviction, and a presumptive range of 8 years with a maximum of 30 years for the sexual assault in the first degree conviction.

In handing down the sentence, Judge Peters recognized the difference between the prior sentencing ranges that applied to this case versus the current sentencing ranges, noting that if the crimes were committed today, they would carry a significantly greater sentencing range. He recognized the trauma these acts caused to the victim, and emphasized the condemnation the community has for crimes of sexual abuse and assault. Pursuant to statute, Judge Peters ordered that Jackson register quarterly as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Bailey Woolfstead of the Office of Special Prosecutions Rural Prosecution Unit.

