JNYO Returns to a Live Event for the First Time in Two Years





After being a virtual-only event since the global pandemic, the 2023 Junior Native Youth Olympics (JNYO) Games will be held in person at the Seawolf Sports Complex on the University of Alaska Anchorage (UAA) campus February 24-26.

This year’s JNYO will be the first in-person edition of the junior games since 2020. Organizers are taking all appropriate precautions to create a safe, welcoming environment for athletes, coaches, volunteers, and fans.

The nine JNYO events are designed to test skills and abilities originally used to maintain fitness for subsistence activities. Student athletes (grades 1–6) from all cultures are encouraged to compete in the games and celebrate Alaska’s rich history and diversity. Medals are awarded for the top five finishers.

Competition Events:

Student athletes will participate in the following events:

Alaskan High Kick

Two-foot High Kick

One-foot High Kick

Seal Hop

Scissor Broad Jump

Eskimo Stick Pull

Arm Pull

Kneel Jump

Wrist Carry

NYO Resources:

For more information regarding the NYO Games, please visit the NYO website or contact Adele Villa at (281) 961-4928 or at nyo@citci.org

CITC is grateful to the many sponsors, coaches, volunteers, and members of the entire NYO community who make the games possible each year.

