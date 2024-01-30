Johnny Ellison Jailed in Palmer following Multiple Stangling Attempt in DV Case





At just before 10 pm on Sunday night, Alaska State Troopers in Wasilla received a report of an active domestic disturbance involving strangulation at a address there and quickly responded to the location.

Upon arrival, troopers opened an investigation and detained the suspect, identified as Johnny Ellison. The investigation would find that Ellison had “revealed Johnny had physically assaulted the victim at the residence numerous times with three separate strangulation events,” according to the report.

As a result Ellison was charged with Assault II, III, and IV, Criminal Mischief IV, Interference with a report of a DV Crime, and Harassment.

The suspect was transported to Palmer and remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility.



