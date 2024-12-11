Join OneTree Alaska to celebrate solstice under a full moon





Enjoy a beautiful evening in OneTree Alaska’s birch grove under the full moon just before the winter solstice.

Between 3:30-7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, participants can learn about the long-term monitoring of birch trees in the University of Alaska Fairbanks T-field and celebrate the tree stewardship that supports OneTree’s mission.

Stay for an hour or the evening and bring a thermos with your favorite hot drink. Park and walk from West Ridge ski hut on the UAF Troth Yeddha’ Campus or the Large Animal Research Station at 2220 Yankovich Road.

For more information, visit the website or contact Jan Dawe at jcdawe@alaska.edu or 907-474-5907.

Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made five business days in advance to Dawe. Language access services, such as interpretation or translation of vital information, will be provided free of charge to individuals with limited English proficiency upon request to amnorris2@alaska.edu.

