Joshua Randich Loses Life in an Eagle River Valley Paraglider Crash Sunday





A paragliding adventure in the Eagle River Valley area turned deadly on Sunday afternoon according to Alaska State Troopers.

At 1:42 pm on Sunday, AST was alerted of a paraglider crash near Magnificent Peak by a caller who was filming the paraglider.

The caller reported that they, and others in the area, responded to the crash area after the photographer lost sight of the victim. When the searchers found the victim, identified as Joshua Randich, age 33, of Girdwood, CPR was initiated as they awaited an Alaska Air National Guard Pave Hawk helicopter.

When the helicopter arrived, Randich was transported to an Anchorage hospital where he was unfortunately pronounced deceased.

“The body has been turned over to the State Medical Examiner for autopsy,” AST reported.



