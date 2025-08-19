July Jobs up 0.8 percent from July 2024





JUNEAU, Alaska — July’s statewide job count was up by 2,800, or 0.8 percent, from July 2024.

Construction added 900 jobs over the year, benefiting from North Slope oil and gas and federally funded infrastructure projects. Those projects also spurred growth in transportation, warehousing and utilities (500) and professional and business services (400). Oil and gas added 500 jobs.

Health care’s strong growth continued, adding 900 jobs since last July.

Most industries grew, but employment declined over the year in information (-400), retail (-100), wholesale (-100) and financial activities (-100).

State government employment was flat over the year, local government was up 100 jobs, and federal government was down 200. Alaska’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.8 percent, and the U.S rate was 4.2 percent.