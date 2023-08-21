July jobs up 1.0 percent from July 2022





JUNEAU, Alaska — July’s statewide job count was up by 3,600, or 1.0 percent, from July 2022.

Leisure and hospitality added 2,100 jobs over the year, benefitting from a record-setting number of cruise ship visitors. Health care added 600 jobs, followed by oil and gas (400) and professional and business services (400).

Most Alaska industries grew or remained flat with three exceptions. Manufacturing, which is primarily seafood processing in Alaska, was down 1,900 jobs over the year. July is the peak employment month due to salmon harvesting, but both harvest and processing volume can vary considerably year to year. Information and financial activities were down 100 each over the year.

The federal government’s job count was up 600 from July 2022. Local government, which includes public schools, was up by 400 jobs, and state government, which includes the University of Alaska, was up by 300.

Alaska’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.8 percent in July and the comparable U.S. rate was 3.5 percent.