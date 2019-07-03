June 8th 66th Avenue Double Shooting Deemed Homicide/Suicide

Alaska Native News Jul 3, 2019.

Investigators with APD have announced the completion of the investigation into the double homicide that occurred on the 1100-block of East 66th Avenue early in June.

According to their investigation, they were called to that address on June 8th after receiving a call reporting a deceased subject. When they arrived at the scene they found 37-year-old Joshua J. Pettis and 51-year-old Tammy S. Vasofski deceased.

The investigation that took most of a month found that Pettis had shot and killed his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself taking his own life.

