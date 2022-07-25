June Jobs up 2.5 Percent from June 2021





JUNEAU, Alaska — June job numbers were up 2.5 percent over June 2021, an increase of 7,900 jobs but still 20,100 below June 2019’s pre-pandemic level.

Over-the-year growth was strongest in leisure and hospitality (10.7 percent), although at 38,200 total jobs, the industry remained well below June 2019 (42,800).

A few sectors have recovered to pre-pandemic levels, including construction, wholesale trade, health care and the federal government.

Other industries still well below their June 2019 levels include oil and gas (-2,700); transportation, warehousing and utilities (-2,100); retail trade (-1,400) and state and local government (-1,400 and -5,700 respectively). Local government’s number was artificially low, however, because of slight timing differences between school years (that is, whether jobs end in May or June). In reality, local government employment was about 2,000 below pre-pandemic levels.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.6 percent in June, unchanged from May’s revised rate. The comparable U.S. rate was 3.6 percent.

View data tables and charts (PDF)



