Juneau Grand Jury Indicts Man for Murder





(Juneau, AK) – A Juneau grand jury on Friday indicted Tommy Bowers for murder in the second degree in the death of 54-year-old Earl McKinley of Juneau.

Bowers, 59, is accused of pushing McKinley out of a second-floor window at a Juneau emergency shelter and soup kitchen on Feb. 25. McKinley later died of his injuries at a Seattle hospital.

Bail was set at $50,000.

The charges in the indictment are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. Defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.





