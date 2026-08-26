Juneau Judge Sentences Brent Clancy to Serve 15 Months for Assault











(Juneau, AK) – Last week, Juneau Superior Court Judge Larry Woolford sentenced a Juneau jury convicted 52-year-old Brent Clancy to one year and three months of incarceration.

On April 24, 2026, a Juneau jury convicted Clancy of felony fear assault, misdemeanor injury assault, two counts of assault in the presence of a child, and one count of violating a domestic violence protective order.

Judge Woolford adopted the sentencing recommendation by the State. On the felony fear assault Clancy was sentenced to 4 years with 3 years suspended, for the misdemeanor injury assault 270 days with 240 days suspended, for both assaults in the presence of a child 300 days with 275 days suspended, one 180 days with 170 days suspended. Upon release from serving his sentence Clancy will be on felony probation for a period of 5 years.

Judge Woolford specifically commented that instead of shrugging off innocent lighthearted childish fun the Defendant decided to teach his stepdaughter a lesson. Judge Woolford stated Clancy, “didn’t teach her the lesson you intended, you taught her that you are a bully, and you taught her what that means, that bullies are cowards, they’re jealous, that their insecurity makes them lash out at people who are smaller or younger, people who they think are weak. But your stepdaughter learned she isn’t. She learned that she deserves to feel safe, she deserves to be respected…She learned that she matters, that her mother, her brother, her father and friends love her. And most importantly, she learned that you aren’t the one that decides when it stops. She is.”

The District Attorney’s Office thanks the victims for their bravery in testifying at trial. District Attorney Whitney Bostick prosecuted this case, with the assistance of paralegal Marley Hettinger and law office assistant Katie Green.

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