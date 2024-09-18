Juneau man charged with sexually exploiting a child





U.S. Secret Service seeking additional information.

JUNEAU, Alaska – A Juneau man made his initial appearance last week on a criminal charge related to his alleged production of child pornography.

According to court documents, William Steadman, 34, was arrested on Sept. 6 after he allegedly produced child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) depicting a minor known to him. Additionally, court documents indicate that he allegedly spent time with other children in his community.

Steadman is charged with sexual exploitation of a child, also known as production of child pornography. The defendant made his initial court appearance on Sept. 12 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew M. Scoble of the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker of the District of Alaska made the announcement.

The U.S. Secret Service is investigating the case. If anyone has information concerning Steadman’s alleged actions or may have encountered someone in person or online using the name William Steadman, please contact mostwanted@usss.dhs.gov.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mac Caille Petursson, Jack Schmidt, William Reed and Trial Attorney McKenzie Hightower of the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS) are prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit https://www.justice.gov/psc.

