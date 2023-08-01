Juneau Teen Dies after long Dive into Man Made Pond





Late Saturday afternoon a call went in to troopers based in Juneau that a 17-year-old teen had jumped off of a 25-30 foot drop into a manmade pond and failed to resurface.

Two of the victim’s friends immediately reported the incident to Juneau police who in turn reported it to troopers at 5:40 pm.

“Alaska State Troopers’ dive team responded with an underwater rover (ROV) to conduct a search of the area.,” AST said Monday.

But, the teen’s remains would go unfound until late morning on Sunday. Once the ROV located the teen’s remains, an AST dive team recovered the body.

AWT and Juneau Mountain Rescue assisted in transporting the remains from the scene.

SME has requested the body for autopsy.

The Juneau Police Department is investigating the incident.



