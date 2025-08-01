Jury Convicts John Bisset, of Petersburg, of Sexual Assault









(Juneau, AK) – On July 29, 2025, a jury found 21-year-old John Bisset guilty of two counts of Sexual Assault in the First Degree after a two-week trial. The jury acquitted Bisset on two counts of Sexual Assault in the First Degree and one count of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree. The convictions relate to the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl in Petersburg in December 2021.

The case was originally scheduled to be tried in Petersburg, however, the venue was moved to Juneau after the court determined that it was not possible to impanel an impartial jury for the case in Petersburg. A Juneau jury deliberated for two and a half days before returning its verdict.

Superior Court Judge Amy Mead presided over the trial. After the verdict, Bisset was remanded pursuant to statute and is being held without bail pending sentencing. Sentencing is scheduled to occur on Feb. 6, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Bisset faces a sentencing range between a little more than 26 years and 3 months to 60 years to serve.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Bailey Woolfstead of the Office of Special Prosecutions’ Rural Prosecution Unit, with Paralegal Marley Hettinger of the Juneau District Attorney’s Office. The case was investigated by the Petersburg Police Department.

