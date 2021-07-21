Jury Convicts North Pole Man in 2019 Frying Pan Assault Case Tuesday







It was reported on Wednesday that North Pole man Wyatt A. Lewis was convicted of Perjury and assault following a jury trial in Fairbanks on Tuesday concerning an attack on a woman in May of 2019.

The investigation into Lewis began on May 4th when he made a false report to troopers saying that a woman broke into his house intent on burglary and he had to use force to defend himself. According to the report, lewis hit the woman in the head with a frying pan.

After a five-month investigation into the incident, Lewis was arrested on September 19th for Assault III and Perjury.

After his conviction on Tuesday, Lewis was remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center.





