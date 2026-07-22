Justice Department Releases $25M in Law Enforcement Grants and Resources











WASHINGTON — The Justice Department announced that the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) has just released $25 million in new grant Notices of Funding Opportunities (NOFOs) to support law enforcement. Tuesday’s NOFOs are in addition to the nearly $700 million in NOFOs the COPS Office released last month in June.

The recently released NOFOs include the Safer Outcomes: Enhancing Crisis Response Training for Law Enforcement Program and other grant programs that:

Produce products and resources to advance crime fighting, support common sense policing efforts, and uplift the image of the law enforcement profession;

Provide technical assistance resources to help law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve in identifying and implementing improvements through training, consultation, peer-based learning, analysis, and assessments; and

Establish new and support existing accreditation bodies in states or territories to increase the number of accredited law enforcement agencies nationwide.

“The Department of Justice is investing in strategies that reduce crime, hold offenders accountable, and give law enforcement the tools they need to do their jobs,” said Associate Attorney General Stanley E. Woodward Jr. “These additional funding programs are another example of our commitment to safer neighborhoods, smarter strategies, and stronger partnerships across the country.”

Safer Outcomes: Enhancing Crisis Response Training for Law Enforcement Program supports agency-wide deescalation training, including train-the-trainer and overtime costs, while partnering with academies, academic institutions, and POST commissions to institutionalize best-practice training nationwide. Up to $13 million will be available.

Community Policing Development (CPD) Law Enforcement Products and Resources supports the development of products and resources that provide guidance on promising practices; develop and test innovative strategies; build knowledge about effective practices and outcomes; and support new, creative approaches to preventing crime and promoting safe communities and a positive image of policing. Products and resources must specifically be designed for national distribution and offer creative ideas to uplift the image of the law enforcement profession, advance crime fighting, or support common sense policing efforts. Up to $6 million will be available. High priority areas include the following topics:

Detecting and Investigating Human Trafficking

Gang Violence Enforcement and Investigations

Immigration and Border Security

Investigating and Interrupting Child Exploitation

Investigating and Interrupting Cybercrime

Investigating and Interrupting Opioids and Drug Markets

Officer Recruitment, Hiring, and Retention

Preventing and Investigating Domestic Terrorism

Unmanned Aerial Systems and Drones

Vagrancy and Squatting

Violent Crime Enforcement and Investigations

The Collaborative Reform Initiative (CRI) offers a suite of services designed to highlight best practices of law enforcement agencies and the many ways they protect Americans, enhance officer safety and wellness, build agencies’ capacity for self-improvement and effectiveness, and promote community policing practices nationwide. CRI consists of programs meant to complement one another that range in time and complexity. This year’s Collaborative Reform program has two funding opportunities. The first funding opportunity has two subcategories: Collaborative Reform Technical Assistance Center (CRI-TAC) and Critical Response (CR). The second funding opportunity is invitational and only open to applicants that receive an invitation to apply. Up to $4.2 million will be available.

Community Policing Development (CPD) Accreditation Program is seeking to establish new and support existing accreditation bodies in states or territories throughout the United States. Funding will focus on activities such as providing technical assistance to agencies, defraying or underwriting accreditation costs for local agencies, improving customer service and marketing, and developing user-friendly policy templates. Up to $2.5 million will be available.

The COPS Office is the component of the U.S. Department of Justice responsible for advancing the practice of community policing and the Administration’s priority of Making America Safe Again by supporting the nation’s state, local, territorial and Tribal law enforcement agencies through information and grant resources.

For more information on COPS Office NOFOs, please visit https://cops.usdoj.gov/grants.

###