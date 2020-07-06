Juvenile Bystander Injured by ATV in Glenn Highway ATV/Truck Collision

Alaska Native News on Jul 6, 2020.

A juvenile alongside the road at mile 130 of the Glenn Highway suffered serious injuries when a careening ATV struck him on Saturday evening, troopers revealed.

According to the preliminary investigation at the scene, at just before 7 on July 4th. a juvenile riding an ATV at mile 130 of the highway popped a wheelie in front of a northbound GMC pickup and was struck by the truck. The impact caused the ATV to skid across the highway and as a result, hit a juvenile on that side of the road.

The injured juvenile was treated by EMS and transported to the hospital by helicopter. The juvenile is expected to survive his injuries.

As the investigation progressed, troopers determined that the driver of the truck, 26-year-old Thomas Morgan, was driving while under the influence and so was arrested for DUI.

Morgan was transported to the Glennallen post where he was processed then released on his own recognizance.





