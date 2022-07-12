Juvenile Dirt Bike Driver Perishes in Collision along Old Nenana Highway





Alaska State Troopers say they are investigating the circumstances concerning a fatal collision that involved a fatal crash involving a juvenile on a dirt bike that occurred on Monday evening.

EMS and troopers responded to the Old Nenana Highway at 7:41 PM on Monday evening after receiving a report of a collision involving a dirt bike with an injured juvenile driver. Upon arrival at the scene, life-saving attempts were made but were ultimately unsuccessful and the juvenile was declared deceased.

The investigation of the incident found that the juvenile was riding along the powerline trail as a pickup truck was leaving their residence. The residence’s road access crosses the powerline trail. The juvenile crashed into the truck’s side and the juvenile was critically injured.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.



