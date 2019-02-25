K9 Alex Takes Down Ice Pick-Wielding Suspect in Spenard Area

Alaska Native News Feb 25, 2019.

APD reports that an officer on patrol in the Spenard area spotted an armed prowler early on Friday morning and approached to make contact and was challenged by the icepick-wielding man at just before 4:30 am.

Following the confrontation between the patrol officer and the suspect, the suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Jayson Robinson, fled on foot as the officer attempted to taze him without effect.

Robinson jumped a fence and headed in the direction of West Benson Boulevard in an attempt to escape as additional officers and K9 unit responded to the scene and set up a perimeter.

K9 ‘Alex’ took up the track and located Robinson under a trailer on West 29th Avenue. Robinson ignored commands to give himself up and K9 warnings and ‘Alex’ was released as Robinson attempted to flee a second time.

‘Alex’ took down the suspect and he was taken into custody police said.

The preliminary investigation at the scene revealed that Robinson had been checking doors of various businesses in the West 30th area when spotted by the patrol officer.







As the K9 track was being carried out, an officer made contact with another individual, identified as 41-year-old Eugene Bourdon III and found him to have a felony warrant for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Anchorage Jail.

Robinson was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his dog bite. Once released, he was remanded to the Anchorage Jail on charges of Resisting and Assault III, in addition to his felony warrant for Fail to Appear on the charge of Theft II, and his misdemeanor warrant for Fail to Appear on the charges of Assault, Violating Conditions of Release, Criminal Trespassing, and Resisting.