K9 Blitz takes down Wasilla Suspect after Brief Car Chase





Early Tuesday evening an Alaska State Trooper K9 Unit attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle on the Palmer Wasilla Highway, but instead the vehicle elected to speed away from the stop attempt.

The trooper gave chase. The pursuit would last a mere 90 seconds. But during that 90 seconds, the driver reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour passing other vehicles in no-passing zones. The chase ended when the driver, later identified as 40-year-old Daniel Ward of Wasilla, collided with a guardrail after failing to negotiate a turn.

After crashing into the guardrail, Ward jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. K9 warnings were issued and ignored. K9 Blitz was released and soon latched onto his target allowing him to be taken into custody.

It would be found that Ward had an active felony warrant for his arrest and was on felony probation.

Ward was taken to the Mat Su Regional Hospital for treatment of his dog bite. He was then taken to the Mat Su Pretrial Facility on charges of Fail to Stop at the Direction of a Peace Officer I, Reckless Driving, Probation Violation, and his arrest warrant.



