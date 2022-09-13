K9 Blitz Tracks and Finds Missing Elderly Houston Woman Saturday





Alaska State Troopers responded with a K9 unit following a report from a Houston man saying that his mother, 92 years old suffering with severe Alzheimer’s and dementia had wandered away from their home on Saturday evening.

K9 Blitz and a trooper combed the area approximately one mile around the house before K9 Blitz showed “alert behavior” by exhibiting a change in body posture and respiration. The handler immediately knew Blitz was on track.

K9 Blitz tracked for between a quarter mile and a half mile before coming out of the woods into a backyard. Blitz continued to a woodshed on the property and exhibited a “Proximity Alert.” Not ten feet from the K9, sitting in the shed, was the elderly woman.

Mat-Su Borough Fire and EMS had assisted in the search and so were on hand to transport the woman to a local hospital for evaluation.



