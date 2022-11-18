K9 Blitz Tracks DUI Suspect after Collision with Patrol Vehicle on Glenn





Alaska State Troopers reported that on Wednesday night a trooper assisting a moose/vehicle collision at mile 59 of the Glenn Highway narrowly escaped severe injury or death when a drunk driver hit their patrol vehicle.

The trooper reported that as they were dealing with the moose strike they spotted a pickup truck coming directly at the patrol vehicle and jumped into the ditch to escape injury. According to the report, the pickup never slowed down or attempted to move over to avoid a collision.

After the collision, the pickup continued down the roadway for several hundred yards before stopping and the driver bailing out to flee on foot.

A K9 Unit with K9 Blitz responded and took up the track and soon the driver, identified as 38-year-old Travis Webb, was taken into custody without further incident. He was charged with DUI, Assault 3rd LEO, and Criminal Mischief 5th and transported to the Mat Su Pretrial Facility where he was remanded without bail.

AST says the patrol vehicle is likely a total loss.



