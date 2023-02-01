K9 Hank Apprehends Absconder on Northern Lights Sunday Night





Reports of a vehicle in the ditch on Northern Lights near Bragaw Street prompted APD patrol officers to respond to the location to investigate.

When officers arrived, they observed three individuals working to dig the stuck vehicle out. Officers made contact and collected identification from the three. As a background check was being conducted, one subject, identified as 34-year-old Matthew P. Arrow, came back as having “a felony probation violation warrant for the original charges of Assault III and Operating under the Influence. Arrow was also an absconder from probation,” APD said.

As checks continued, officers saw Arrow walk into the woods. Additional units, that included a K9 unit were called in and a perimeter was set up around the wooded area. The K9 unit began tracking the subject and soon located him attempting to conceal himself under a pedestrian bridge.

Multiple commands were issued which Arrow ignored and K9 “Hank” was loosed. Hank made contact with Arrow on his back and Arrow was soon further subdued and taken into custody.

After Arrow was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his dog bite, he was taken to the Anchorage Jail and remanded on his warrant. Arrow was further charged with resisting arrest. Officers said that “Arrow displayed signs consistent with someone who is under the influence of both alcohol and drugs.”



