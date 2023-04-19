K9 Jack Takes down Female Vehicle Theft Suspect Early Tuesday Morning





Anchorage patrol officers out on patrol received a call reporting a theft in progress at a business on the 200-block of West Potter Drive at 1 am in the morning on Tuesday and responded to the area with K9 Jack.

The caller, an employee of the business told dispatch that they had observed a “suspicious white truck” hooking up a box trailer on the property.

When APD arrived at the location, they saw the truck pulling out of the parking lot with the box trailer in tow. Officers recognized the pickup truck as one that was reported the day before.

A traffic stop was initiated and officers set their vehicles to block in the suspect vehicle. But, the driver, now identified as 38-year-old Taci Gee, refused to give up and made several attempts to maneuver out of the block. After multiple tries, she eventually jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to make a run for it on foot.

Officers gave K9 warnings to Gee, but, she ignored the warnings and continued to run away. K9 Jack was released and quickly made quick work of the apprehension, Jack latched on to Gee’s arm and took her down to the ground. At that point, the suspect readily complied and was taken into custody. She was transported to a hospital where she received treatment for her dogbite.

Gee was charged with Vehicle Theft 1, Theft 2, Fail to Stop at the Direction of a Police Officer, and Resisting Arrest and transported to the Hiland Correctional Center and remanded there.



