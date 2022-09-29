K9 Kenny Apprehends Hit and Run Driver in Fairbanks





Alaska State Troopers reported on Friday that K9 Kenny apprehended a hit-and-run suspect after a collision incident in Fairbanks on Wednesday morning.

Troopers were notified of a crash on Phillips Field and Peger Road at 7:23 am on Wednesday. The caller also supplied troopers with a vehicle description and license number. The vehicle, a gold Toyota Camry would be discovered as stolen. The suspect driver had fled the scene following the crash.

Troopers would locate the stolen vehicle at the end of Phillips Road at the ice park. The Criminal Suppression Unit initiated a K9 track and K9 Lenny would soon track from the vehicle to an RV trailer inside the ice park.

When queried, the RV owner responded that “there may be someone in the back that was not supposed to be in the trailer,” troopers said in their report.

Commands including a K9 announcement were made but ignored and Kenny would ultimately apprehend the suspect, now identified as 20-year-old Koali’l Foster Zimmer.

Investigators would find that Zimmer was on Felony probation for DV Assault. He was taken to the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital to be medically cleared. Once released he was remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center on charges of Vehicle Theft I, Misconduct Involving a CControlled Substance V, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Felony Probation Violation.



