K9 Ray Nabs Another Suspect Sunday Night





At 10:42 pm on Sunday night, Anchorage patrol officers performed a traffic stop on a black BMW SUV in a parking lot on the 800-block of West Northern Lights but, the suspect driver wasn’t about to give up and jumped from the vehicle and attempted to make good his escape.

Officers gave chase as the suspect fled on foot. Commands to stop were issued but ignored.

K9 Ray was deployed and quickly caught up to the suspect identified as 40-year-old Israel Smart and latched on to his arm. Officers caught up to Smart and quickly took him into custody.

Smart was found to have warrants for his arrest, the first for Criminal Mischief III and Operating under the Influence, and the other for Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance IV and Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance V. He was additionally charged with Resisting Arrest.

“Smart was evaluated at the scene by AFD medics and was then transported to a hospital for treatment of the bite,” AST reported. Following treatment, the suspect was transported to the Anchorage Jail where he was remanded.

No other injuries were reported.



