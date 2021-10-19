Kake Man found Deceased following Days Long search





Following a days long search, members of the SEADOGs search team announced that they had located the remains of the Kake man who was the subject of an extensive search on Monday.

Search members, on Monday morning, reported that SEARCH members had located Kake resident, 55-year-old David Dalton 2.5 miles from his vehicle near Sitkum Creek.

The search for Dalton had been extensive since his disappearance on Friday. The second day of the search for Dalton, clothing belonging to Dalton had been located near his vehicle that had been earlier discovered.

The search for Dalton had turned up false leads as the search continued, with USCG scouring the area via helicopter, that was equipped with FLIR.

Troopers think that Dalton succumbed to the elements, but, his remains have been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office for an official autopsy.