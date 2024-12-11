Kameroff Sentenced to 56 Years for Sexual Assault Against Wife and Assault on Sister





(Kenai, AK) –On Dec. 6, Alec Thomas Kameroff, 38, was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Bride Seifert to 56 years with an additional 45 years of suspended time for sexually assaulting his wife and assaulting his sister.

Due to the nature of his convictions, Kameroff is not eligible for either mandatory or discretionary parole. Upon completion of his active term of imprisonment, Kameroff will be placed on probation for 15 years.

Last July, a jury convicted Kameroff of multiple sexual offenses and physical violence against his wife and for physically assaulting his sister when she attempted to intervene in 2020. The convictions are: three separate counts of Sexual Assault in the First Degree, one additional count of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree and eight separate counts of Assault in the Third Degree.

In 2012, Kameroff was convicted of incest after impregnating his then 13-year-old niece and as such faced a significantly greater presumptive term of active imprisonment for his most recent convictions for sexual offenses. Kameroff also had been previously twice convicted of crimes of domestic violence against his intimate partners. Kenai District Attorney Scot Leaders and Assistant District Attorney Julie Matucheski prosecuted the case with the assistance of paralegals Anna LaRoche and Minna Bogard and law office assistants Kenzie Powell and Patrick Pilatti.

The Alaska State Troopers investigated the case with assistance from the Kenai Police Department. Lieutenant Todd Moehring was the primary investigating officer with assistance from Trooper Toma Caldarea, Trooper Mariano Barela, Trooper Christopher Werschey, and Sergeant Austin MacDonald. Sergeant Ryan Coleman with the Kenai Police Department also provided investigative assistance. Officer Quinton Fiscus with the Anchorage Police Department, also testified about his investigation of the 2019 assault involving Kameroff and a former wife. Advocacy support was provided to the victim throughout the trial by the Lee Shore Center.

