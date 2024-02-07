Kashatok, of Kipnuk, Convicted for Possession of Child Pornography





(Bethel, AK) – Joseph Kashatok, 67, of Kipnuk, Alaska, was convicted on Feb. 2, 2024, after a jury trial of two counts of Possession of Child Pornography. The trial lasted a little under two weeks, and the jury deliberated for approximately four hours before returning a verdict of guilty on two counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Evidence presented at trial demonstrated that in June 2019, Kashatok retained images of child pornography, stored on a USB device. The jury found Kashatok not guilty of three counts of Possession of Child Pornography based on images that had been deleted from the same device. Alaska Superior Court Judge Nelson Traverso presided over the trial, which was held in Bethel.

Sentencing is currently scheduled for July 30, 2024, before Judge Traverso in Bethel. Based on his prior criminal history, Kashatok faces a presumptive sentence of 99 years in jail.

Investigators from the Alaska State Troopers’ Alaska Bureau of Investigations (“ABI”) Technical Crimes Unit (“TCU”) conducted the investigation with assistance from members of the local Bethel Alaska State Troopers Post and the Penning County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Chris Darnall of the Office of Special Prosecutions.

