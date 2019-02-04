Kasigluk Man Indicted/Arrested on Multiple Sex Crime Charges

Alaska Native News Feb 4, 2019.

A Kasigluk man was arrested in that community following an indictment by a Bethel Grand Jury following a six-month investigation into various sex crimes.

A warrant was issued after an indictment in Bethel on charges of Online Enticement of a Minor x 1, Distribution of Indecent Material to Minors x 1, Possession of Child Pornography x 1 and Indecent Viewing or Photography x1 on January 31st. AST served the warrant on 52-year-old Harry Twitchell of Kasigluk on Saturday and he was remanded to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center and held on $2,000 bail.







The investigation by troopers and the Bethel Violent Offenders Unit began on June 26th after receiving a report from a concerned parent that their minor child was being enticed by an older man to exchange nude photographs.

Dillingham-based troopers and the Anchorage-based Technical Crimes Unite joined the investigation and the case resulted in Twitchell’s arrest.