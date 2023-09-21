Kasilof Man Arrested on Assault/Weapons Charges Twice in Same Day





At 12:11 pm, Alaska State Troopers were alerted to a disturbance in Kasilof and responded to the Kenai Peninsula community to investigate.

When they got to the scene their investigation found that 51-year-old Donald Hallstead had been shooting a firearm at his residence and then had gone to his neighbor’s residence while drunk and assaulted them before returning home.

During the investigation, Hallstead assaulted the arresting officer according to the report.

As a result, Hallstead was placed under arrest and charged with DUI, MIW 4, and Assault 4 x3 and remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility. The suspect would be released later in the day.

A short time after his release troopers received another call from the original caller who reported that “described the same threatening behavior and gunfire,” troopers said.

Another investigation was initiated that found that Hallstead was once again intoxicated.

Hallstead was once again arrested. He was further charged with four counts of Assault in the 3rd Degree, Misconduct Involving Weapons and Violation of Conditions of Release.



