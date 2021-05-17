Katie Jones arrested in Chugiak burglary investigation







At 1:26 AM on May 12, 2021, Anchorage Police responded to a home on the 20700-block of Starner Street in Chugiak in reference to a burglary in progress. Initial indications are that 35-year-old Katie J. Jones had stolen a bicycle from a carport at residence #1; she subsequently left the bike in the street. Afterwards she rummaged through a vehicle parked outside of residence #2, located a keyring inside that car, and then used one of the keys on that ring to let herself into the locked home. The house was occupied at the time; the homeowners awoke to find Jones going through the cabinets in their kitchen.

Jones was remanded at Hiland Correctional on the charges of Burglary I, Tampering with a Vehicle, Theft III, and Theft IV.







Summertime is bike season. If you are unable to store your bicycle inside a locked structure, make sure you use a high-quality lock to secure the bike outside.

Remember to keep your vehicles locked, and do not leave anything inside to include house keys, garage door openers, purses, wallets, computers, cell phones or any other items of value. A large number of identity theft cases that APD Detectives investigate originate from items containing personal information being stolen from vehicles.

Keep a record of serial numbers for your property and immediately file a police report for anything that is stolen from you (you may file a theft report online with APD at www.muni.org/police). That serial number allows law enforcement to return the property to its rightful owner in the event the property is recovered.





