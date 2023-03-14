Keeter resigns as CEO of Alaska Aerospace Corporation





JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — The Board of Directors of the Alaska Aerospace Corporation (AAC) accepted the resignation of the CEO/President, Milton Keeter, Jr., effective March 9, 2023.

Mr. Keeter held the position since October 2021 and has provided the leadership and oversight of the operations of the Pacific Spaceport Complex – Alaska, located in Kodiak. The complex is a state-owned corporation that provides launch facilities to government and commercial customers looking to launch a variety of vehicles into space.

The AAC receives administrative support from the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, but does not receive any appropriated state funds.

“We are grateful for Milton’s dedicated service to AAC, the DMVA and the State of Alaska. During his tenure the Spaceport had 2 launches and numerous launch attempts, We wish he and his family the very best in their future endeavors,” said Chairman of the Board, Robert McCoy.

The board will soon be conducting a candidate search to fill the position. The Board welcomes input from the community of Kodiak and stakeholders during the process.

###



