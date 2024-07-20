Kelly Crane of Soldotna Convicted and Sentenced on Multiple Counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor





(Kenai, Alaska) – Monday, Superior Court Judge Jason Gist sentenced Kelly Crane to a composite 64 years in jail with 12 years suspended, 15 years of supervised probation, and sex offender registration and treatment. The Court elected to run 22 years of imprisonment concurrently among the four counts, resulting in a 30-year total term of active imprisonment.

On Oct. 26, 2023, at the conclusion of a 17-day jury trial, a Kenai jury convicted Crane, 61, of Soldotna of sexually abusing one pre-school age girl and two grade-school age girls living in his home over the Spring and Summer of 2019.

Evidence at the trial showed that Kelly Crane committed the most serious offense of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the first degree against the youngest of three sisters, a four-year-old girl, and committed multiple counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the second degree against her oldest sister. When Crane attempted to sexually abuse the middle sister also, she reported it to an older relative who notified the police.

The jury convicted Crane of 1 unclassified felony count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree, 2 class B felony counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree, and 1 class C felony count of Attempted Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree.

