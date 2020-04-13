Kenai Man Arrested on Parks Highway for DUI and Violating Health Mandate 012

An Alaska State Trooper on patrol contacted a Kenai man on the Parks Highway south of Cantwell on Sunday. The contact resulted in charges of DUI and Disorderly Conduct.
When contacted, the driver of the vehicle, identified as 39-year-old Steven Voth, was passed out behind the wheel. Voth was arrested on DUI charges. AST report that Voth’s BAC. was measured at .353%. As the investigation continued the troopers found that Voth was in violating Health Mandate 012 because he was traveling between communities for non-essential purposes. As a result, he was further charged with Disorderly Conduct.
A check of online court records shows that Voth was currently charged with one count of open container, however.