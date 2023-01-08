Kenai Man Awaiting Trial Tased and Arrested after Disturbance at Soldotna Service Station





Alaska State Troopers say that on Thursday morning a trooper was at the Soldotna Holiday Service Station when 41-year-old David Darden entered the store and “began to yell and make unprompted threats directed toward the trooper.”

The trooper ignored Darden and after completing his purchase, left the store. But, Darden continued his disturbance inside the store and then began to throw and kick stuff outside the store.

Employees at the store began yelling for help which prompted the trooper to re-contact and attempt to detain Darden. Despite this action by the trooper, Darden “continued to behave in an erratic and violent manner.” This resulted in ignored commands and the eventual use of a taser to subdue Darden.

Darden was taken into custody and charged with Assault IV on a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Mischief V, and Violating Conditions of Release for a case with multiple charges that includes DUI, disorderly conduct and resisting. He also has a separate case involving Felony Assault that was scheduled for trial Friday but has since been continued.

Darden was transported to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility where he was remanded.



