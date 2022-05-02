Kenai Man Charged with 12 Counts Following DUI Incident at Bing’s Landing Saturday





Alaska State Troopers responded to Sterling’s Bings Landing State Recreation area in response to several calls about a dangerous driver at that location on Saturday evening, AST said.

Upon arrival at the area at 4:32 pm on Saturday, officers interviewed numerous witnesses that reported that the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Kenai resident Tyler Moody, sped into the recreation area in his vehicle, lost control, ran into a state-maintained sign and almost collided with several individuals that included three young children, before speeding away from the area.

He was described as under the influence. Witnesses would aid troopers in locating Moody at a residence in Sterling.

Troopers made contact and a breathalyzer was administered. His breath alcohol concentration was .254 g/210L, over three times the legal limit.

Moody was taken into custody and charged with DUI, Criminal Mischief V, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and nine counts of Assault III. He was transported to Kenai where he was remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility.





