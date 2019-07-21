Kenai Police Seek California Avenue Shooting Suspect after Discovery of Two Dead Women

Alaska Native News Jul 21, 2019.

Kenai police opened a homicide investigation after the discovery of the bodies of two women at a California Avenue address along the Kenai Spur Highway on Sunday morning. The women had been shot to death.

The names of the two victims, who are reported to be of the same family, have not been revealed by authorities.

In a statement, KPD stated in a release that the “Preliminary investigation revealed a suspect that reportedly fled the scene, described as a heavyset black male wearing a gray hoodie and orange cap.” Police caution the public that the suspect is considered “armed and dangerous.”

KPD says that they believe the victims and the shooting suspect had some type of association, although they did not specify what type.

Kenai police are looking for any and all information into the incident, including surveillance video. Persons are urged to call the Kenai Police Department at 907-283-7879.





