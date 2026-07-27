Kenai River Personal Use Dip Net Fishery Open 24 Hours Per Day











(Soldotna) – The Kenai River personal use dip net fishery will be open 24 hours per day, beginning 11:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 28 through 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2026.

As of July 26, the total run projection for Kenai River sockeye salmon is 3 million. In accordance with The Upper Cook Inlet Personal Use Salmon Fishery Management Plan the hours open to dipnetting in the Kenai River personal use fishery may be extended to 24 hours per day if ADF&G determines the abundance of late-run Kenai River sockeye salmon exceeds 2.3 million fish.

A 2026 Upper Cook Inlet Personal Use permit and a resident sport fishing license are required and must be on your person while dipnetting. Only Alaska residents may participate in this fishery. Dipnet permits are available at local ADF&G offices, the ADF&G online store, and at participating vendors. Only one Upper Cook Inlet Personal Use permit is allowed per household. Participants are reminded that retention of king salmon is prohibited, and any king salmon caught must be returned to the water immediately.

Please respect all private property adjacent to public beaches and follow applicable rules and regulations when on lands owned by the City of Kenai.

For additional information, please contact the Soldotna Fish and Game office at (907) 262-3968.