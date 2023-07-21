Kenai River Sockeye Salmon Limits Increased





(Soldotna) – The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) is increasing the sport fishing bag and possession limits for salmon, 16 inches or longer, except for king, pink, and coho salmon, in the Kenai River downstream of Skilak Lake to six per day and 12 in possession effective 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 21 through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, December 31, 2023. This includes the flowing waters of the Kenai River from its mouth upstream to ADF&G regulatory marker located at the outlet of Skilak Lake.

The Kenai River Late-Run Sockeye Salmon Management Plan allows ADF&G to increase bag and possession limits for sockeye salmon when the abundance of late-run Kenai River sockeye salmon exceeds 2.3 million salmon, and the escapement goal is anticipated to be achieved. As of July 18, 2023, ADF&G projects the Kenai River sockeye salmon late-run to exceed 2.3 million fish and anticipates the escapement goal (750,000 – 1,300,000 sockeye salmon) will be achieved. Therefore, it is warranted to increase the bag and possession limits for salmon, other than king, pink, and coho salmon, to six per day and 12 in possession, of which no more than two per day and in possession may be coho salmon.

“In order to provide anglers additional opportunity to harvest late-run sockeye salmon the department has increased the limits for the Kenai River downstream of Skilak Lake. Anglers are advised that fish passage into the Kenai River fluctuates daily making some days better fishing than others and that habitat closures protecting riparian areas are in effect through August 15th” stated Acting Area Management Biologist Jenny Gates.

Anglers are reminded to review the Kenai River riverbank closures for habitat protection regulations described on pages 55-57, as well as the fly-fishing only waters downstream of Skilak Lake described on pages 52-53 of the 2023 Southcentral Alaska Sport Fishing Regulations Summary booklet.



