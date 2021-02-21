Kenai Spur Triumvirate Theater Burns Up Saturday Morning

Fire Departments at the Triumvirate Theater blaze early Saturday morning. Image-Triumvirate Theater/Facebook
In the early morning hours on Saturday, the Triumvirate Theater on the Kenai Spur Highway went up in flames despite efforts to extinguish the flames.

A caller driving by on the Kenai Spur Highway called in to Soldotna dispatch at 3:15 am reported that the popular non-profit theater was engulfed in flames. Fire departments from Nikiski, Kenai, and Soldotna responded to the scene, but the fire caused a total loss to the structure.

The loss to the blaze is estimated near $500,000, fortunately, there were no injuries attributed to the fire or response to it.

The Fire Marshall’s office is investigating the cause of the fire but it has yet to be determined.



