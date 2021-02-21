Kenai Spur Triumvirate Theater Burns Up Saturday Morning







In the early morning hours on Saturday, the Triumvirate Theater on the Kenai Spur Highway went up in flames despite efforts to extinguish the flames.

A caller driving by on the Kenai Spur Highway called in to Soldotna dispatch at 3:15 am reported that the popular non-profit theater was engulfed in flames. Fire departments from Nikiski, Kenai, and Soldotna responded to the scene, but the fire caused a total loss to the structure.

The loss to the blaze is estimated near $500,000, fortunately, there were no injuries attributed to the fire or response to it.

The Fire Marshall’s office is investigating the cause of the fire but it has yet to be determined.





