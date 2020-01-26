Kenai Woman in Ditch Charged with DUI/Drug Offenses

Alaska Native News on Jan 26, 2020.

A report of a female driver passed out in her vehicle in the ditch in the Kalifornsky area on Friday morning resulted in DUI and drug charges troopers report.

Troopers responded to the location at 4:47 am on Friday to discover 59-year-old Mary Pratt, of Kenai passed out in her car. Upon contact, Pratt was found to be impaired and so was charged with DUI. During her arrest, Pratt was also found to be in possession of controlled substances and was additionally charged with one count of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance III and two counts of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance V.

Following the initial investigation, Pratt was transported to Kenai and remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility.