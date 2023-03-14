Kenai Woman Sentenced to 10 Years for Drug Trafficking and Firearms Possession





ANCHORAGE – Cristina Lynn Rifredi was sentenced on March 9, 2023, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for federal drug trafficking and firearms charges.

According to court documents, Cristina Lynn Rifredi, 42, of Kenai, Alaska, sold over 60 grams of methamphetamine, 1 gram of heroin, and a 12-gauge shotgun to another person between November 21, 2019, and December 8, 2020. When law enforcement executed a search warrant on Rifredi’s vehicle and residence, they found she possessed 27 firearms, a silencer, and additional quantities of methamphetamine and heroin. Rifredi was charged with drug trafficking and firearms crimes by a federal grand jury in November 2021 and pleaded guilty in December 2022.

U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker of the District of Alaska made the announcement.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the Alaska State Troopers (AST), and the Kenai Police Department (KPD) investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Brickey prosecuted the case.

