Kenny Lake Man Arrested for the Murder of Daisy Delarm





Alaska State Troopers bases in Glennallen responded to mile 4.5 of the Old Edgerton Highqway after receiving a call reporting a deceased woman at that location at 4:38 pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, troopers located the body of Tonsina resident Daisy Delarm of Tonsina. Troopers observed multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspect, 26-year-old Tristen Harvey age 26, was still at the scene when troopers arrived. They attempted to detain him but he fought with troopers. He was ultimately taken into custody.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation responded to take over the case and opened their investigation.

Harvey was transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility in Palmer and remanded there without bail on charges of Murder I and II as well as Assault IV.

Daisy’s next of kin were notified of the incident.

The investigation continues.



